Kremlin has no comments on MH-17 court hearings in the Netherlands

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Kremlin would not comment on the court hearing on the 2014 MH17 Boeing crash in Ukraine, which began in the Netherlands.

"Our attitude towards the work of the plaintiffs and the investigative group is well known: we had no chance to take part in this work and we treat it accordingly," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists. "We have no comments on the court proceedings so far."

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777, flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014 in Donetsk region of Ukraine, killing 298 people from 10 states. A Joint Investigative Group (JIT), including experts from Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine, was formed to investigate the incident.

Initially, the experts said that the plane was taken down by the Buk air defense system, and in 2019, they claimed that they have identified four people - three Russian and one Ukrainian national - suspected for involvement in the incident. According to the investigation, the four men were involved in delivering the Buk system to the location where the missile was fired.

The court hearings coincide with serious disagreement between Russian and the West regarding whether international investigators could be relied upon. Russian officials have repeatedly expressed their lack of confidence in the JIT, pointing out that plaintiffs’ arguments are baseless and that the investigators refuse to review Russian conclusions during the investigation.