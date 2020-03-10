Coronavirus spread did not affect Putin’s travel schedule — spokesman

When asked whether the coronavirus affected Putin’s meetings with European leaders, Peskov noted that "in nearest perspective" Putin has no contacts planned in Europe.

"There are no corrections [in Putin’s travel schedule] yet, he tours the Russian regions, it’s [his] usual working schedule," the spokesman said. "We cannot rule out that timetable of some major international events will be corrected, but the [Russian] President has no special limitations in his schedule."

Peskov also underscored that summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS, scheduled for July 21-23 in St. Petersburg, had not been postponed.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center, in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations. Besides China, major coronavirus outbreaks have been reported in South Korea, Iran and Italy. More than 110 countries and territories, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases.

Over 3,130 people have died in China, which accounts for the majority of novel coronavirus cases, more than 60,110 patients have recovered, while the total number of infected people stands at 80,760.

According to the World Health Organization, over 110,000 have been infected globally; slightly more than 4,030 patients have died.

Coronavirus situation in Russia

The Kremlin appreciates the steps that the national coronavirus-response center is taking to prevent the spread of the infection, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The government has set up a response center. The global situation does leave much to be desired, to put it mildly," he commented.

"Compared with other European countries, our situation is better thanks to the measures and steps that are being taken," Peskov added. He pointed out, though, that "it is not a reason for complacency." The Kremlin spokesman reiterated that Russia was taking "the most energetic steps to combat the virus."