Close ties between Russian,Turkish leaders help find solutions to world issues, says Putin

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Close personal ties between Russian and Turkish leaders help find common solutions to international issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on the outcomes of the talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday.

"Our close personal ties help to resolve various issues of bilateral cooperation and develop common approaches to regulation of key international issues," Putin said.

The Russian leader reminded that this was the third meeting with the Turkish leader so far this year. According to him, the talks focused on "the very tense situation in the Syrian province of Idlib.".