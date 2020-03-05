Putin discusses situation in Idlib with head of European Council over phone

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the current tensions in Syria’s Idlib over the phone, the Kremlin informed on Thursday.

"They have discussed the situation in Syria in light of the escalated tensions in Idlib caused by aggressive actions of terrorist formations," the message informs. "In this context, Michel spoke about the measures taken to combat illegal migration to EU states."

The Kremlin added that the sides had focused on humanitarian matters during the phone call.

Putin and Michel agreed to maintain contact.