Putin vows to bolster skilled professionals who seek to stay in Russia

"Some want to leave, others want to return," Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The Russian authorities will do their utmost to create opportunities for skilled specialists to develop and display their talent, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, adding that more and more Russians are eager to stay at home and work for the nation.

Job satisfaction: Most Russians pleased with their employment, says poll

"The fact that our specialists find employment in the global labor market means that we provide a good higher education," he said. "If we want our people to fulfill their ambitions in their own country, the state must boost its efforts to ensure this. And we will do so."

Putin spoke highly of the contests entitled "Leaders of Russia" and "Russia - Land of Opportunity".

"Among the aforementioned projects, we don’t have a single contest for a specific job or office," he explained. "We simply allow people to expand their knowledge and capabilities even more, yet simultaneously, when working with these people, representatives of major corporations or ministries and agencies pick out future employees."

Putin stressed that some of the former participants had already occupied posts as government ministers, deputy ministers and governors.

"This is a good social elevator," he stressed.

Episode 9 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.