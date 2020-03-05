Putin proved Sirius skeptics wrong, brushing off predictions project was ‘doomed to fail’

MOSCOW, March 5. /TASS/. The idea of creating the Sirius Educational Center for gifted children in Sochi was at first met with extreme skepticism, and critics said it was doomed to fail quickly, Russian President Vladimir Putin recalled.

"I came up with this [idea]. And one colleague of mine who was invited there told one of his colleagues: ‘He's not going to succeed’," the Russian leader said, while sharing his recollections in an interview for TASS’ project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin".

That critic’s arguments went as follows: "To start with, your hockey players will beat up the math whiz kids." Yet, nothing like this has occurred there. Because kids, even powerful athletic lads, respect their peers who achieve noticeable successes in their fields because they know that this requires great efforts and talent," Putin revealed.

He acknowledged that he found it extremely encouraging to see "athletes communicating with math geniuses while math geniuses may go to see a hockey match or ballet performance for the first time." "Thus, they get involved with physical culture. This is really great. I like this very much," he said.

Soviet legacy and the Sochi Olympics

Putin explained why at a certain point he dropped the idea of moving some facilities originally put up for the Sochi Olympics to Russia’s other regions. He said dismantling and relocating them would cost about the same as constructing something new. Therefore, it was decided that totally new facilities should be built there where they were needed.

"But how to make use of what is available? At first, a simple, even primitive, thought entered my mind: to use these facilities for children's sports," Putin said. "But later I thought: Why just for sports? We inherited a system of advanced education and training from the USSR. I mean physics and mathematics schools, biology schools, then conservatory music colleges, ballet schools. We are proud of all this."

Putin’s idea was to use Sirius to pool all these activities with sports, where Russia was also very successful.

Sirius used a system of spotting young talent that had been created and tested back in the Soviet era.

"I mean these physics and mathematics schools, biology schools, music schools and so on. From these schools, every 21 days we pick a group of kids for Sirius and arrange 21-day training courses for them. Then we pick out those with the best potential," Putin said.

The choice of the center’s name was also his idea. "I was sitting and thinking about the name and suddenly I recalled that the brightest star in the sky is Sirius. It is the gathering place for the brightest kids. That is why I proposed this name. And the name stuck," Putin recalls.

The Russian leader said there were plans for creating a university based on Sirius. "The next step should be to create a modern university. There, we have already set up a scientific cluster of laboratories specializing in such priority fields. And then here we intend to create a technology park consisting of a school, a university, and a scientific laboratory, where new innovations can materialize. We'll integrate the whole process."

