No instructions from Putin to resume probe into journalist Listyev’s murder — spokesman

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. No instructions have been issued by Russian President Vladimir Putin to resume the probe into the murder of journalist Vladislav Listyev, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"So far, there have been no instructions or requests on that matter from the head of state," he told reporters.

When asked whether such an instruction could be expected to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee, the Kremlin spokesman noted he was uncertain if it was possible "in legal terms." "In general, he can well issue such an instruction, but until today there have been none," he added.

Earlier, journalists Ksenia Sobchak, Alexei Pivovarov and Rodion Chepel asked the Russian Investigative Committee and the Prosecutor General’s Office to resume investigation of the Listyev’s murder case.

Vladislav Listyev was shot dead on the stairs near his apartment in central Moscow on Macrh 1, 1995. Investigators said his murder was linked with his professional activities as director general of the ORT (now Channel One) television channel. The investigation was suspended in 2009.