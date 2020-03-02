Kremlin says no decisions stating that Putin could lead United Russia's list

United Russia party aware of its responsibility for the country’s future, says PM

MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. No decisions have been made stating that Russian President Vladimir Putin could lead the list of the United Russia party at the elections, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"There are neither steps, nor preparations nor decisions, so it is too early to talk about that," he said.

The Kommersant daily earlier reported citing some sources close to the Russian president's administration that Putin could lead United Russia’s list during the elections to Russia’s State Duma (lower house of parliament).