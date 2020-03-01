Putin lays flowers at monument to perished Russian paratroopers in Pskov

PSKOV, March 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin paid tribute to the servicemen of the 6th company of the Pskov airborne division, who lost their lives in a battle with militants in the Argun River gorge in Chechnya 20 years ago.

Putin arrived in Pskov, northwestern Russia, which is marking the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. The Russian leader talked to the relatives of the perished paratroopers.

During the battle on February 29-March 1, 2000, some 90 paratroopers were attacked by a 2,000-strong group of militants led by Al-Khattab. Some 84 servicemen died and between 400 and 500 gunmen were killed.