Post-Soviet security bloc welcomes US-initiated negotiating process with Taliban

In a statement of Russia’s Foreign Ministry stresses that there is no alternative to settling the situation in Afghanistan by political and diplomatic means

MOSCOW, February 29. /TASS/. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) welcome the international community’s efforts to settle the situation in Afghanistan, including the US-initiated talks with the Taliban militant group (outlawed in Russia), the CSTO said in a statement posted on the website of Russia’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The document stresses that there is no alternative to settling the situation in Afghanistan by political and diplomatic means.

"[The CSTO member states] welcome the international community’s efforts to achieve peace in Afghanistan, including within the framework of the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan and the inter-Afghan dialogue that started in February 2019 and note the US-initiated negotiating process with the Taliban, and also the activity of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)," the statement says.

"[The CSTO member states] stand for consolidating the society, establishing internal political stability for the benefit of all Afghans and achieving durable peace in Afghanistan, which will contribute to strengthening regional and global security," according to the statement.

At the same time, the organization’s member states are concerned over the tense military and political situation in Afghanistan and the growing number of victims among civilians due to incessant terrorist attacks throughout the country, the CSTO said.

"We are deeply concerned over the presence of the Islamic State [terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia] and some other terrorist formations in Afghanistan and consider it necessary to step up efforts for neutralizing them," the statement reads.

"[The CSTO member states] are convinced that the terrorist threat is inseparably linked with the problem of drugs production and smuggling and draw attention to the need to intensify the fight against the illegal drugs production and step up international cooperation in shutting down the channels of the illegal drugs transportation from Afghanistan," according to the statement.

On their part, the CSTO member states will continue their joint activity to counter the challenges and threats to regional security emanating from Afghanistan, the statement reads.

The United States and the Taliban radical militant group are planning to sign a deal in the Qatari capital of Doha on Saturday on the US troop pullout from Afghanistan and the start of a peace process in the country. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has confirmed his participation in the ceremony.

Taliban deputy leader in charge of the militant group’s Qatari political office Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to sign the deal on Taliban’s behalf. Observers from about 30 countries will be watching the document-signing ceremony. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the 2nd Asian Department at Russia’s Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov will be present at the ceremony.

Russia, Turkey confirm goal to reduce tension in Syria’s Idlib
The sides continued discussing specific steps for achieving durable stabilization of the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone
Putin says he seldom uses gadgets, prefers hotline phone
At the end of 2018, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-24 round-the-clock television news channel that Putin did not use a smartphone
Kremlin says no plans for Putin-Erdogan meeting in Istanbul on March 5
The presidential press secretary added that there was no trip to Istanbul in Vladimir Putin’s schedule for March 5
Press review: Estonia drops territorial bid and Russia sanctions may rattle global markets
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, February 26
First coronavirus cases confirmed in seven more countries
South Korea has the most coronavirus cases outside of China and Italy has been the most hit in Europe
Special police units protect Russian overseas facilities in Turkey
The Russian ambassador to Turkey said earlier that threats had started coming in amid rising tensions in Syria’s Idlib province
Number of Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib grows to 33 — authorities
The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response
Syrian troops repel all militant attacks on Saraqib
The city is fully controlled by the Syrian government, according to the source
Press review: Turkey ups the ante in Syria and why the US, China are expelling journalists
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, February 28
Syrian army has right to respond to terrorist attacks on its territory - Russia’s UN envoy
Russia firmly believes that the deconfliction mechanism will help to avoid casualties among the Turkish and Syrian military in Syria’s province of Idlib, Vasily Nebenzya said
Turkey delivering airstrikes at Syrian forces in response to shellings at Turkish forces
Last week Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara is ready to use its full combat power in case an operation in Syria's Idlib is needed
Thai company develops disinfectant against coronavirus
According to the company's CEO, the disinfectant can destroy viruses, bacteria and fungi, including mold
Russia to suspend air service with Iran except Aeroflot flights
Flights will be performed only from Sheremetyevo’s Terminal F
President added to list of persons banned from having bank accounts abroad
The list was expanded in accordance with the head of state’s instructions
Putin outraged over calls to kill children of Russia’s National Guardsmen
According to the Russian president, this may throw the country off balance
Putin, Erdogan can meet soon
The two leaders held a telephone conversation on Friday
Five vaccine prototypes against novel coronavirus developed in Russia
However, the work is at the initial stage, according to the Russian deputy PM
Russia’s top brass to rearm air defense brigade in Eastern Siberia with S-350 systems
The S-350 is designated to fight both aerodynamic and ballistic targets
Turkey continues supporting illegal armed units in Idlib — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that "in violation of the Sochi agreements, the Turkish side continues supporting the activities of illegal armed units in the Idlib de-escalation zone"
Russia’s Northern Fleet continues tests of hypersonic weapons
The ministry’s board meeting discussed, in particular, the fulfillment of the Northern Fleet’s plan of activity for 2019-2025
Putin recalls being advised to use a double, but the idea was dropped
The Russian president recollected that in the early 2000s, he had been advised that a body double should substitute for him at events where the head of state might be at risk
Putin, Erdogan discuss Syria’s Idlib over the phone
The presidents hashed over the implementation of the agreements on Syria’s Idlib, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov informed
Syrian forces drive terrorists out of 16 settlements in southern Idlib
The Syrian forces have launched a mop-up operation in the residential quarters and a mine clearance effort in the streets
Russia warns the West against once again banking on terrorists in Syria
Russia's top diplomat criticized statements from Western representatives, who maintain that the terrorist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham is rehabilitating, ceasing to be extremist
Erdogan says three Turkish troops killed in Syria’s Idlib
According to the Turkish president, the situation in Idlib is moving in a "positive direction for Turkey"
US concerned with escalation in Syria's Idlib — spokesperson
A spokesperson for the US Department of State said that "we are aware of the reports out of Idlib and are very concerned about a reported attack on Turkish soldiers that resulted in casualties"
Last Soviet Union Marshal Dmitry Yazov dies at 95
Yazov held the post of the Minister of Defense of the Soviet Union between 1987 and 1991
Anti-aircraft gunners shoot down low-flying air targets in Volga area drills
The troops spotted the hostile aircraft with the help of portable electronic displays
UN secretary-general calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria's Idlib
Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "expresses particular concern about the risk to civilians from escalating military actions"
Putin, Erdogan may hold talks in Moscow on March 5 or 6
The Russian and Turkish presidents held phone talks on Friday
Russia, Turkey to continue consultations on Syria’s Idlib on February 27 - agency
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier he hoped a lasting ceasefire could be reached in Idlib as a result of the talks between Ankara and Moscow
First S-350 medium-range air defense system arrives for Russia’s Aerospace Force
The training center has already held an exercise to detect and eliminate a notional enemy aircraft
Russian fighter jets not scrambled on interception missions in last week
The Russian Defense Ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented
Turkish combat UAV brought down in Idlib zone on Tuesday — reconciliation center
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that a multi-purpose combat UAV of the Turkish Armed Forces "entered the Syrian airspace at 8:15am Moscow time on February 25"
Russia test-launches Tsirkon hypersonic missile from ship for first time
The range of the Tsirkon missile flight exceeded 500 km, according to a source
Moscow cannot prevent Syrian Army from reacting to terrorist activities in Idlib — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat urged Turkey to begin to abide by the agreements on Syria’s Idlib reached by the Russian and Turkish presidents
Two Russian Tu-142 aircraft perform scheduled flight over Barents Sea’s neutral waters
The flight lasted more than 12 hours
UN says humanitarian law has been systematically ignored in Syria's Idlib
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ursula Mueller said that "hospitals, schools, camps and other sites where displaced families have sought shelter are not being spared"
Turkish aircraft, artillery hit over 200 Syrian army targets in Idlib
The top brass reiterated that the decision on massive strikes on Syrian forces was made after the death of 33 Turkish military in Idlib
Turkey now recognizes Syrian government forces as "hostile targets" — official
According to the spokesman for the country's ruling party, Turkey's migration policy remains unchanged but Ankara will no longer contain the flow of Syrian refugees to Europe
22 Turkish soldiers killed in Syria's Idlib — authorities
The situation in Idlib has escalated at the start of February after Russian and Turkish militaries made another attempt to impose a ceasefire regime, but terrorists only stepped up their attacks in response
Military source: Reports Russian aircraft stopped Turkish forces’ attack in Idlib fake
"It is fake news," the source said
Russian, US top brass discuss situation in Syria in phone call
The most recent conversation of the two generals was on December 18, 2019
Russian Navy ships transit Black Sea straits in Mediterranean deployment
These are frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Grigorovich armed with the precision Kalibr-NK missile systems
Russia and Turkey carry out joint patrols in Syria's Hasakah province
Russian military police carried out three patrol missions on Aleppo province and one in Hasakah province
Hypersonic and bottom-based missiles make part of Russian troops’ arsenal
It is impossible to counter modern means "with a rifle in one’s hand, a submachine-gun and even a machine-gun," the head of the Federation Council Defense and Security Committee said
Situation in Idlib does not give NATO cause to retaliate — Russian foreign minister
Lavrov stressed that the Washington Treaty enshrines the purely defensive nature of NATO
Turkish troops shelled by Syrian forces were among militants — Russian top brass
Russian aircraft did not carry out airstrikes near Behun in Syria’s Idlib, according to the Defense Ministry
Putin, members of Russia’s Security Council alarmed at escalation in Idlib
Putin and members of the Russia’s Security Council expect that Ankara will do everything possible to ensure security of Russian missions in Turkey
Russian ambassador asks UN colleagues "not to bury Astana process"
Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya said that "we are working with the Syrian side to settle the existing difficulties"
Russia’s Northern Fleet to receive six warships and submarines by year-end
The share of advanced armament in the Fleet "is rising," the defense minister noted
