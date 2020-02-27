Putin backs employer-funded and state scholarships, but subsidies carry obligations

MOSCOW, February 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has described arrangements requiring university graduates to work for an employer that paid for the course of instruction under a contract concluded in advance, or should refund the education costs as fair.

Speaking in an interview for the TASS project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin" the president disagreed that such a contract smacked of serfdom.

"If you pay for your education yourself, you have the right to go anywhere and work wherever you please," he stressed.

However, if the government pays for the instruction under a special program, the authorities have the right to expect that the graduate will either spend a certain period working for a certain employer or refund the costs. If you do not want to work there, or if you are unable to comply with the terms of the contract, then you are expected to refund the costs. That’s quite fair."

He remarked that there had been calls for using such a procedure in medical schools.

"This is one of the ideas," he said.

Episode 5 of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.