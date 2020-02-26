Russia to facilitate Polish delegation’s visit to Smolensk

MOSCOW, February 26. /TASS/. Moscow will provide the necessary assistance to Poland’s delegation that plans to visit Smolensk and Katyn in early April, a Russian Foreign Ministry official told TASS on Wednesday.

"Russia will provide the necessary assistance to the Polish delegation to facilitate its visit to Smolensk and Katyn on April 10," the official said.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki earlier announced plans to visit Smolensk and Katyn in light of the tenth anniversary of the Polish Air Force Tu-154 crash, which had killed the country’s then president, and the 80th anniversary of the Katyn tragedy. The Polish embassy in Moscow requested the Russian Foreign Ministry to assist in organizing the visit.