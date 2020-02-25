Kremlin rejects allegations of Russia’s interference in US affairs

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Moscow does not interfere in the domestic affairs of the United States and strongly opposes foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement by the Russian embassy in Washington saying that anti-Russian electoral rhetoric had led to an unprecedented deterioration in relations between the two countries.

"Some have an obsession with accusing Russia of interference without presenting evidence," Peskov noted. "We have repeatedly rejected it all," he added. According to the Russian presidential spokesman, Moscow insists that "there has never been any interference." "Russia does not meddle with the domestic affairs of other countries and strongly opposes foreign interference in Russia’s affairs," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.

When asked if the Russian embassy’s statement pointed to Russia’s strengthening position on the international stage, Peskov reassured that "Russia is completely confident of itself." At the same time, in his words, the Russian embassy in Washington does not need additional support from the Kremlin. "The embassy has made a statement as Russia’s diplomatic mission in the US, it is normal practice," he noted.

The embassy said earlier that "anti-Russian sentiment in the US partisan struggle has already led to the unprecedented degradation of the bilateral relations." The embassy reiterated that Russia did not tamper with domestic processes in other countries and called on politicians to stop making groundless accusations, expressing "deep concern about the new twist of speculations on the alleged Russian meddling in the US elections."