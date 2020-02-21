Putin discusses prospects for relations with Belarus with Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, February 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed permanent members of the Russian Security Council about the results of his February 21 telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, Putin’s press secretary, Dmitry Peskov reported on Friday.

"Putin informed participants in the meeting about the results of his today’s telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The participants in the meeting exchanged views on the prospects for further development of the Russian-Belarusian relations," Peskov said.