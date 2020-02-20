Senior Russian lawmaker hands historical memory declaration to US delegation to OSCE PA

VIENNA, February 20. /TASS/. Head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (PA OSCE), Deputy Speaker of the Russian State Duma (lower chamber of parliament) Pyotr Tolstoy on Thursday handed the declaration on inadmissibility of revision of Second World War results to deputy head of the US Congress delegation, Republican Senator Roger Wicker to study.

A brief meeting between Wicker and Tolstoy took place on the sidelines of the OSCE PA’s winter session. "This is not a political declaration," Tolstoy stressed. According to him, the joint victory of the Soviet Union and the Allies over Nazism could be protected if the document is signed. "I would like to give you each a copy of the declaration so that you can read it and look at it," Tolstoy told Wicker.