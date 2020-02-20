Process of picking candidate for PM cannot be transparent, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The process of selecting a candidate for the prime minister cannot be transparent, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s words that he had four candidates but picked the fifth one - Mikhail Mishustin.

Peskov refused to reveal other candidates for the post, whom Putin had considered. "This process [of selecting candidates] cannot be transparent, it is not transparent anywhere when some personnel decisions are made. The president has not mentioned anything about this and I cannot say anything about this either," Peskov said.

In his interview with TASS, Putin disclosed how he had selected Mikhail Mishustin for the post of prime minister. He said four candidates had been submitted but Mishustin, who headed the Russian Federal Tax Service, was not on the list. Putin said that it was his personal decision to put forward Mishustin for the post of Russia’s prime minister.