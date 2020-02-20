Kremlin concerned about issues with US visas for Russia’s UN diplomats

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned about problems with the issuance of US visas to Russian diplomats working at the United Nations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We see it as a huge issue because our diplomats involved in the activities of UN commissions and committees fail to receive US visas at all or on time, which impedes the work of the United Nations," Peskov pointed out.

The Kremlin spokesman added that Russia had repeatedly raised the issue through diplomatic channels, "before the United Nations, as well as before Washington." "Undoubtedly, the trend causes concern, and our Foreign Ministry has pointed this out on numerous occasions," he noted.

Russian Permanent Envoy to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday that Moscow would ask United Nations Secretary General to address an emergency meeting on the visa issue next week.

The head of Russia’s delegation to a meeting of the UN Disarmament Commission Konstantin Vorontsov earlier failed to get a US visa. As a result, the meeting had to be delayed for ten days.

Since the beginning of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the United States has failed to issue entry visas to 18 Russian delegates, including those who were supposed to participate in the UNGA High-Level Week. In December 2019, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling on the US authorities to promptly issue visas to foreign diplomats who visit the United States to attend UN events.