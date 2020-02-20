Work on Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria underway, date not agreed on yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. Work on preparations for the Russian-Turkish-Iranian summit on the Syrian settlement process is in progress, while its date is yet to be agreed on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Indeed, negotiations on that score with the Iranian side have been held. Work on that summit is in progress. There is Russia’s consent for certain dates," he commented. "However, you do know that the three presidential schedules are yet to be agreed on. This coordination is not over yet. As soon as and if that is done, we will inform everyone."

Russian Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov earlier said that the Russian, Iranian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, could meet in Tehran in early March, if the Turkish leadership agreed.

The previous, fifth in a row, trilateral meeting between the presidents of the countries acting as guarantors of the Astana process to promote a peaceful settlement in Syria took place in Ankara in September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts as part of the high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan, the last of which was held on December 10-11, 2019.