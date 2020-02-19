Security Council deputy chairman does not mirror post of vice president, Putin contends

MOSCOW, February 20. /TASS/. The position of deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, which ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev occupied in January, is not identical in status to that of the nation’s vice president, Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS in an interview for the project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin". The head of state’s remark on the matter came in response to LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky’s suggestion to make the post of Security Council deputy chairman equivalent to Russia’s vice president.

Asked if the two positions were identical in status, Putin replied: "No. Because a vice-president is the one to step in for the President assuming all his or her rights and responsibilities."

"We have introduced the post of deputy chairman of the Security Council. The President is chairman of the Security Council. And now I have a deputy on this particular track," he explained.

‘Tandem’ not ‘out of sync’

Putin dismissed all speculation that the new post in Russia’s Security Council was hastily introduced. "Why hastily? The law was just adopted," he said, adding that "there is nothing out of the ordinary here."

"If there is something in the legislation that needs adjustment, the President in accordance with the fundamental law has the right to fill in this gap in the legislation by issuing a decree, which will be followed by the adoption of a relevant law. This is just normal practice. Nothing unusual," Putin explained.

Replying to TASS interviewer Andrei Vandenko on the establishment of the office of the Security Council’s deputy chairman and the appointment of Dmitry Medvedev to that post having created a "certain feeling of hastiness," Putin said: "Your feeling is not exactly the same as the reality. You may have all sorts of feelings. You may feel that you are running a high temperature judging by your senses, but this might not be the case. You need a thermometer to know whether you have a fever or not."

Furthermore, Putin shrugged off rumors that his "tandem" with Dmitry Medvedev was out of sync.

"Nothing's out of sync," Putin maintained. "We are working with Dmitry Anatolyevich as we used to. He has switched to another track in his career. That’s true. And natural, too."