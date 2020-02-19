Chinese people with service and business visas allowed entry to Russia

According to the ministry, since February 20, Russia issued a temporary entry ban for Chinese nationals who come for "private, educational and tourist purposes, as well as for work."

MOSCOW, February 19. /TASS/. Chinese nationals are not barred from receiving service, business, humanitarian and transit visas, and their owners are not barred from entering Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

"Despite that, issue of other types of visas to Chinese nationals, including service, business, humanitarian and transit ones, continues. The owners of these visa types are not barred from entering Russia. Air service remains between Moscow and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hong Kong," the Ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry underscores that these measures are strictly temporary and are connected to the coronavirus outbreak.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan - a large trade and industrial center in central China populated by 11 million people. The source of the outbreak is the COVID-19 coronavirus, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. Cases of coronavirus have been registered in at least 25 countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak in China a global health emergency.

Currently, the total number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 74,100 in China with over 2,000 reported deaths. Meanwhile, approximately 14,300 people have reportedly recovered from it.