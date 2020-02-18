Bulgarian president confirms his visit to Moscow on May 9

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has confirmed his participation in celebrations of the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where Russia fought against Nazi Germany) in Moscow on May 9, the Kremlin press service said on Tuesday after Radev’s telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

