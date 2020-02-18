Kremlin not ready to comment on Dutch court’s decision in Yukos case

"This is new information, I don’t know that much about it so I can’t comment on it yet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW, February 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not ready to comment on the decision of the Hague Court of Appeal, which ordered the Russian Federation to pay more than $50 bln in the Yukos case.

Earlier on Tuesday The Hague Court of Appeal reinstated an order of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which obliged Russia to pay $50 bln to the companies associated with former Yukos shareholders in 2014.

Russia’s Justice Ministry said that it will appeal against the court’s decision.

"The Russian Federation will continue to defend its legitimate interests and will appeal the ruling of the appeal court to the Dutch Supreme Court," the ministry said.

Yukos case

The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague in 2014 ordered Russia to pay nearly $50bln to companies linked to former Yukos shareholders - Yukos Universal Limited, Hulley Enterprises Limited and Veteran Petroleum Limited. The court decided that Russia’s steps against Yukos could be considered as expropriation of investments in violation of Article 45 of the Energy Charter, which Russia had signed but did not ratify. On April 20, 2016, The Hague District Court recognized this decision as invalid saying that Russia was not obliged to pay $50 bln in compensation.

In the summer of 2016, former Yukos shareholders appealed to the Hague Court of Appeal to reverse the decision of the district court and restore the arbitral award obliging Russia to pay $50 bln.