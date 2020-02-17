Russia does not meddle in other countries’ affairs, Kremlin says

Russia is not meddling in UK domestic affairs by expressing its point of view, says Putin

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia rules out the possibility of meddling in the affairs of other countries, including France, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters commenting on a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that third countries, including Russia, could try to influence future elections in France.

"No, Russia is strongly opposed to other countries’ interference in its affairs. We rule out the possibility that Russia could do the same thing with regard to other countries," Peskov said when asked whether Russia could attempt to meddle in France’s affairs.