Policy pursued by US, EU has adverse effect on Russia-Italy ties, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Anti-Russian steps taken by Washington and Brussels have had an adverse effect Russian-Italian relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Italy’s La Stampa newspaper published on Monday.

"Relations with Italy, our important international partner, have rich history, rely on strong traditions, many years of experience of successful cooperation and a significant trust capital," Lavrov said. "Unfortunately, the situation caused by Washington’s and Brussels’ anti-Russian steps has an adverse effect on their dynamics today."

Russia’s top diplomat noted that trade ties had been affected substantially. "Bilateral trade turnover decreased almost twice, from $53.8 bln in 2013 to $26.9 bln in 2018. According to available estimates, the total losses of Italian manufacturers have amounted to about $2 bln," he added.

Lavrov pointed out that statements in favor of returning to the previous level of bilateral relations could be heard in Italy increasingly more often. "Interest has been expressed in building the Russia-EU dialogue on a pragmatic, mutually beneficial and non-confrontational basis," he stressed, adding that Russia welcomed that approach.

He emphasized that Italian entrepreneurs who were very much concerned about the current state of affairs were determined to continue working in Russia. "For our part, we are ready to provide assistance to your companies in the transition from predominantly supplying products made in Italy to the Russian market to cooperation in production under the principle ‘made with Italy’ with an emphasis on the localization of production in Russia," Lavrov said.

Russia’s top diplomat also pointed to cooperation in the innovation sphere. According to Lavrov, against the backdrop of changing global economy structure, cooperation in the field of innovation, including digital services, artificial intelligence and waste-free production, is becoming increasingly important.

He noted that the annual INNOPROM exhibition held in Yekaterinburg was a good platform for discussing these issues and establishing mutually beneficially business contacts. Italy will become the exhibition's partner country this year, Lavrov added.