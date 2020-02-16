Munich conference turns blind eye on growing nationalism in Ukraine - Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. Instead of discussing the problem of growing Ukrainian nationalism, participants in the Munich Security Conference apparently tries to include the so-called Ukrainian factor into the array of problems that cause much concern in Europe, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

In her interview with the Voskresny Vecher (Sunday Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, she noted that the discussion of the Ukraine-related topics proceeded on the backdrop of an initiative of the "corresponding group," which referred to the Ukrainian government’s special commission its ideas about a total ban of the Russian language in the mass media. "And due to some unknown reason, no one from among those who discussed Ukraine here had any questions about the real ideology that is gaining momentum in that country," she said. "Instead, we saw away-from-reality attempts to include the Ukrainian factor into the array of things Europe is concerned with.".