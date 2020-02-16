Russia to continue efforts for crises resolution in Middle East - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Russia will continue searching for ways to resolve crises in the Middle East, North Africa and the Persian Gulf area in cooperation with partners in different formats, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference.

"Following principles of international law, Russia will continue assisting the settlement in Syria within the framework of the Astana format and UN mechanisms, helping to bring closer approaches of Libyan parties as the only way of restoring the statehood of this country that was ruined by NATO," the Minister said. "The Russian Concept of Collective Security in the Persian Gulf Area is aimed at sustainable normalization of the regional situation," Lavrov said.

Russia also intends to promote the balanced approach towards searching for a fair resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict with consideration of existing international legal agreements, the Minister noted.

"We will stand for unacceptability of substituting legally binding decisions on the Iran’s nuclear program by illegitimate unilateral actions," Lavrov added.