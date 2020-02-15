Lavrov discussed handling of crises in Middle East and Africa with Prime Minister of Sudan

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed problems of resolving crises in the Middle East and Africa with Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The exchange of opinions took place on problems of settling crises and conflict situations in the Middle East and Africa with the focus on tasks of supporting stability in Darfur and South Sudan," the Ministry said.

"Current issues of further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Sudanese relations were discussed during the talk with consideration of sociopolitical changes taking place in Sudan, including the buildup of mutually beneficial cooperation in the trade and economic, investment, humanitarian and other spheres, and strengthening of interaction at the international agenda, particularly within the UN framework," the Ministry added.