Russian, Japanese foreign ministers discuss schedule of political consultations

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed bilateral relations and the schedule of upcoming political contacts with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"They exchanged views on the current state of affairs and prospects for bilateral relations, including a schedule of political dialogue, along with some other pressing international issues," the ministry said.

The 56th Munich Security Conference opened on Friday in Bavaria’s capital, bringing together about 800 participants. Among them are politicians, business people, researchers, scientists and human rights activists. Russia is represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.