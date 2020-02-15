Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discussed schedule of political contacts

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the schedule of forthcoming political contacts and the status of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"Current issues of further strengthening of the Russian-Iranian multi-aspect interaction were discussed during the meeting, including the schedule of forthcoming contacts at different levels," the Ministry said. "The detailed exchange of opinions also took place concerning a range of aspects of the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and problems of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for settlement of the situation regarding the Iran’s nuclear program," the Ministry noted.

The 56th Munich Security Conference is held on February 14-16. About 800 attendees participate in the forum - politicians, representatives of the business and scientific communities and human rights organizations across the globe.