Nobody, nothing can diminish Soviet Union’s part in defeat of Nazism - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 16. /TASS/. Nothing and nobody can diminish the decisive role that Soviet Union played in defeating Nazism, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"Nothing and nobody can play down the decisive part of the Red Army and the Soviet Union’s all ethnic groups in defeating Nazism. Along with this, we will always remember the spirit of alliance during the war along with the nations’ ability to unite against a common threat regardless of ideological and other disagreements," the minister said.

"It is regrettable that the anniversary is being accompanied by attempts to grossly distort history by equating Nazi executors with liberators of Europe. Let us leave these attempts on their authors’ conscience," Lavrov added.