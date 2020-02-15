UNSC permanent members should show backbone to rebuild confidence in world - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. Russia urges the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council to display political will in order to restore trust in international relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"The president of Russia has put forward a proposal to start this conversation in the format of summit meetings between the leaders of the countries that are permanent members of the UN Security Council. I would like to emphasize that we do not mean that another ‘private club’ should be established to take behind-the-scenes decisions about the fate of humankind," Lavrov said.

"Our idea is that the five states, which are particularly responsible for maintaining global peace and security in accordance with the UN Charter, should show their political backbone and work out recommendations so as to alleviate the atmosphere of international communication and to restore trust among its participants," he said.

"We need a direct and honest exchange of views on how to preserve the world for next generations," he stressed.