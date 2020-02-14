Russian envoy says attacks on China over coronavirus ‘unjustified, unfounded’

"A tidal wave has risen in the world - I’d even say, a murky tidal wave of all kinds of attacks on China, which I consider absolutely unjustified and unfounded," the envoy said. "Right before our eyes, a huge campaign to fight the epidemic is unfolding, which requires mobilization of all state resources, even such state as China."

BEIJING, February 14. /TASS/. A tidal wave of attacks on Chinese authorities over the coronavirus situation is unjustified and unfounded, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said Friday.

The envoy reminded that 600 million out of China’s 1.4 billion population live in 10 provinces, neighboring the Hubei province - the epidemic center - which itself has 60 million people. Denisov expressed his doubts that "any other country would manage the effort of such scale in such short time span."

The ambassador noted that the Chinese people "are in no hurry to praise themselves."

"On the contrary, if you browse the pages of Chinese newspapers, you would find quite a lot if criticism regarding the local authorities’ work, and the central government, as well," Denisov said.

"The Chinese doctors, who heroically - I won’t shy away from this word - have stood up to the disease, deserve the highest respect. […] We have repeatedly expressed our gratitude and respect, high respect to the Chinese medical staff," the ambassador concluded.