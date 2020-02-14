Russia's FSB apprehends financier who sent millions to Islamic State

According to the intelligence service, the man was a member of a secretive cell that raised and transferred funds to the Islamic State.

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended a Moscow Region resident, who ran a fundraiser for the Islamic State terrist organization, banned in Russia. The man reportedly transferred 25 million rubles ($394,000) to the terror group, the FSB press service told TASS.

"The operative measures revealed the scheme and mechanisms of terrorist funding, which were used to transfer more than 25 million rubles," the FSB said.

The terrorist financier’s activity was cut by the FSB together with Federal Financial Monitoring Service and the Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate on Countering Extremism.

"During the searches, means of communication, payment devices and other items and documents have been found that prove [the man’s] criminal activity," the service noted.

The service initiated criminal proceedings over terrorism assistance charges.