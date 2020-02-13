Diplomat slams attempts to use issue of Russian delegation at CoE Committee of Ministers

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The discussion about who will lead Russia’s delegation at the upcoming meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) in Tbilisi is used by provocateurs in their own interests, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Thursday.

She was commenting on questions from Georgian media outlets about whether Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting.

"Nothing should change in a sovereign state due to the arrival or non-arrival of a representative of another state. That means that something is wrong there. That means that there are some provocateurs, who make the most of the opportunity in their own vested interests," she said.

The diplomat recalled that Russia viewed Georgia as a sovereign state with its own interests. "As long as the domestic political situation in Georgia depends on who will come on behalf of Russia and who will not come, there are going to be problems. It is essential to realize that," Zakharova added.

Member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and Russia’s envoy at the negotiations with Georgia Grigory Karasin earlier said that the Russian delegation would take part in the meeting of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers in Tbilisi on May 14-15, but there is no decision on its composition yet. There is a heated debate in Georgia over the Russian delegation’s participation amid tense relations between the two countries.