Russia, Japan must maintain positive dynamic of bilateral relations, says diplomat

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia and Japan must make an effort to maintain the positive dynamic of bilateral relations in order to resolve sensitive issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Thursday during a reception in honor of Japanese Emperor Naruhito’s birthday.

"It is crucial that we do not lose the dynamic of relations in 2020, reinforcing it at all levels of bilateral cooperation with the aim to achieve the key goal set by the leaders and reach a whole new level of relations, which would encompass all areas and build real trust. This will help our states resolve all issues, even the most difficult and sensitive ones," he said.

The diplomat expressed hope that the new Reiwa era in Japan "will facilitate the development of Russian-Japanese cooperation." "In many ways, 2019 has become the defining year for bilateral ties. Regular meetings between the leaders of our states, and there were three last year, give a powerful boost to expanding ties in various spheres. Various ministries and agencies are closely cooperating against the backdrop of intensive political dialogue. We are holding interparliamentary and inter-party exchanges. Notably, we have activated inter-regional contacts. In May of last year, the Council of Governors resumed its work," Morgulov reminded.

He reminded that the years 2020-2021 had been named the years of interregional exchange. One of the key events set to be held within this initiative is the 15th Festival of Russian Culture in Japan.