Putin: Russian people must be confident that president acts in their best interest

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian people must be confident that their president acts in their best interest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during the meeting with the working group on constitutional amendments.

While delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, Putin proposed a number of constitutional amendments, particularly calling for providing the State Duma with the right to approve the appointment of Russia’s prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, as well as for holding consultations with the Federation Council (upper house) on the appointment of senior law enforcement officials. In addition, the head of state emphasized the need to enshrine the priority of national legislation over international law within Russia’s legal space. Some of the other amendments are aimed at strengthening the role of the State Council and regional governors.

The Russian leader also signed an order to create a task force to hammer out constitutional amendments. The task force includes politicians, lawmakers, researchers and public figures.

On January 23, the Russian State Duma approved the first reading of the constitutional amendment bill proposed by the Russian president. The bill stipulates a public vote on constitutional amendments.