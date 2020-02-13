State Duma’s commission may meet with Bloomberg officials next week

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The State Duma’s commission investigating foreign interference in Russia’s internal affairs may hold a meeting with the chiefs of Moscow’s bureau of the news agency Bloomberg next week, the commission’s chief Vasily Piskaryov told the media on Thursday.

"We will invite them. I believe that next week is an option. Next week looks the best," Piskaryov said after the commission’s meeting on Thursday.

On January 17 the US news agency Bloomberg published a story quoting a source close to the United Russia party concerning the possibility of early parliamentary and presidential election in Russia. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin dismissed such speculations as intervention in Russia’s internal affairs.