Russian diplomats emphasize importance of coordinated efforts towards Korean settlement

MOSCOW, February 13./TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and Ambassador at Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry Oleg Burmistrov met on Thursday with Alex Wong, US Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea, for consultations on North Korean issues, emphasizing the necessity of further coordinating efforts of all involved parties for the settlement on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats "substantially exchanged opinions on the situation on the Korean peninsula," the ministry said. The talks "emphasized the importance of continuing coordinating efforts of all involved parties in the interests of the settlement of sub-region’s problems," it said.

The US Embassy in Moscow said earlier that the US side had confirmed at the consultations Washington’s readiness to continue contacts with Pyongyang at the diplomatic level with an aim to achieve progress on all commitments assumed by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018.

The first-ever summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was held on June 12, 2018 in Singapore. The parties signed a joint document, in which Pyongyang committed to denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula in return for US security guarantees.

During his visit to South Korea on June 30, President Trump visited the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the border with North Korea where he met with Kim Jong-un in the border village of Panmunjom. The two leaders agreed to resume working-level consultations on denuclearization, which were suspended after their futile summit in Hanoi in February 2019. Under this agreement, US and North Korean delegations met in Stockholm on October 5 to discuss ways to normalize bilateral relations. However they failed to establish dialogue. Whereas Kim Myong-Gil, who led the North Korean delegation, said the talks had been a failure, the US Department of States described these consultations as constructive.