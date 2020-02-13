Putin backs idea to continue discussion on amendments to constitution without stalling it

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes it is possible to continue discussion of the constitutional amendments, however without stalling it.

"Nothing is limiting us, we are in no hurry, so a second reading can be postponed a bit, but without stalling this indefinitely," the president said at a meeting with the working group on amendments to the Russian constitution.

Certain versions of amendments must be submitted "to show that our work can end with a positive result," he added.

There should be no haste, "everything must be substantial". "We are doing it both for today and for the future generations, so the approach must be profound," the Russian leader said. Commenting on the idea to enshrine scientific development in the constitution, Putin said that he agreed with it, if the wording were found appropriate for the constitution.

On January 23, Russia’s State Duma (lower house) unanimously voted to approve the bill in the first reading on the constitutional amendments submitted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, work to draft the constitutional amendments for the second reading, which can be held on February 11, will take 15 days. The document, in particular, stipulates expanding the powers of the legislature and the Constitutional Court, a ban on high-ranking officials from holding residency permits in other countries, limiting the number of presidential terms, placing the supremacy of Russia’s constitution over international agreements and strengthening the state’s social obligations. The presidential bill also provides for a nationwide public vote on the law on amendments to Russia’s constitution.