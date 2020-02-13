Attempts at rewriting history are harmful, have "certain, clear implications," says Putin

"Attempts at rewriting history are harmful and, of course, have certain implications. They are aimed not against the present day, but against tomorrow. This is a hard fact," he said.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/. Attempts by some countries to rewrite the history of World War II are harmful and have certain far-reaching implications, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at a meeting with the working group for drafting amendments to the Constitution.

Putin pointed out that Russian society was immensely grateful to those who 75 years ago saved the world from Nazism.

"Incidentally, our wide public movement Immortal Regiment confirms your words about how deeply ingrained in the hearts of our people is the gratitude to the victors and the awareness of the importance of what they accomplished for us and for our people. We must repeat this more often," Putin said.

In July 2019, Putin signed a decree to declare 2020 as Year of Remembrance and Glory in the honor of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. The prime minister approved a 116-item plan for festive events. Apart from a parade, firework display, visits of foreign guests, Immortal Regiment procession and other events in Moscow, there will be the unveiling of a Soviet Soldier Memorial in Rzhev (the Tver Region), creation of an Alley of Heroes on the Malakhov Hill, the opening of an updated exposition of the museum The Battle of Leningrad in Vsevolzhsk (in the Leningrad Region), and national contests and forums.