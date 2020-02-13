Putin says important to check 'every letter and comma' while amending constitution

"It is critically important to check every word, every letter, every comma, but at the same time not to dilute everything that was create, let’s put it straight, by work of our entire people and cemented in the current Constitution; not to lose anything, but instead, respond to the challenges of today," Putin said at the meeting with the constitutional amendment work group.

NOVO-OGARYOVO, February 13. /TASS/.

The head of state noted that the work group got down to its work immediately after the first meeting that took place on January 16.

"I suppose that, as soon as you began [this work], you realized how actively the people react," the president said.

According to the president, the number of proposed amendments has already exceeded 500.

"This is a serious challenge," because the main law that is going to be amended, regulates the most basic principles of life in the country, Putin noted.