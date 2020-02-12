Diplomat advises US to spend money earmarked to counter Russia on science

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has advised the US authorities to spend $700 mln earmarked for countering "Russian influence" on science or humanitarian aid.

"The money can be spent on humanitarian aid, on supporting research centers, which should find answers to the most important threats and challenges of our time," she told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.

According to previous reports, the US administration plans to earmark at least $700 mln in the 2021 fiscal year to counter "Russian influence." These funds will be used to provide assistance to Europe, Eurasia and Central Asia "to advance shared security; safeguard the territorial integrity of US allies; support partner countries’ efforts to transition away from Russian military equipment; and address weaknesses in the macro-economic environment that the government of Russia seeks to exploit, such as dependence on energy and trade.".