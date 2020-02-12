Lavrov may meet with German, Chinese, Japanese top diplomats in Munich

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov plans to meet with his German, Chinese and Japanese counterparts at the Munich Security Conference, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Work on the schedule [of informal contacts] is in progress. <…> Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and top German diplomat Mr. [Heiko] Maas are expected to take part in a traditional business breakfast with representatives of the German and Russian business communities. A number of bilateral meetings between Sergey Lavrov and his foreign counterparts - German Foreign Minister Mr. Maas, Chinese Foreign Minister Mr. Wang Yi, the Japanese foreign minister, the Croatian foreign minister <…>, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Mr. [Josep] Borrell - are planned," she said.

According to the diplomat, Moscow continues to receive requests for bilateral meetings with Russia’s top diplomat.

Zakharova added that, during his trip to Munich, Lavrov would take part in a ceremony of awarding the anniversary medal "75 Years of Victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945" to Russian veterans.

The 56th Munich Security Conference will be held on February 14-16.