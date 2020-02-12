Kremlin assures Damascus strikes only terrorist targets in Idlib, not civilians

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. The Syrian government’s military forces carry out strikes in Idlib only against terrorists and not civilians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov reassured reporters Wednesday, when commenting on a statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish leader earlier claimed that the Russian and Syrian militaries had delivered strikes on civilians in Idlib.

"Regarding the strikes on Idlib, which the Syrian military is carrying out, these are strikes against terrorists and not against civilians," Peskov said, noting that these strikes pursue the goal of "neutralizing terrorists and their belligerent activity.".