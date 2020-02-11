Russian Interior Ministry suspends issuance of work invitations to Chinese nationals

The ministry has halted work on "receiving documents, and issuing invitations to the nationals of the People’s Republic of China to enter the Russian Federation for work. It [has also suspended] approvals to employ foreign workers and job permits to the above nationals living outside the Russian Federation," the press service said.

MOSCOW, February 11./TASS/. The department for migration issues within the Russian Interior Ministry has suspended issuing work invitations to Chinese nationals, the press service of the Moscow region’s police headquarters told journalists Tuesday.

On February 1, the Russian government handed down a directive suspending visa-free tourist travel to China over the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV coronavirus. The Russian Foreign Ministry was instructed to temporarily halt receiving documents, and [suspend] the processing and issuance of work visas to Chinese nationals.

The government also issued a directive, which said that the Russian Transport Ministry along with the Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Customs Service were tasked with "temporarily barring citizens of the People's Republic of China from entering via the crossing points at designated sections of the state border of the Russian Federation with Mongolia".

On December 31, 2019, Chinese health officials reported a cluster of cases of acute respiratory illness to the World Health Organization in Wuhan, an economic and industrial metropolis with a population of 11 million. The virus - 2019-nCoV, otherwise known as the novel coronavirus - was identified on January 7, 2020. Apart from China, over 24 other countries, including Russia, have reported confirmed coronavirus cases. According to the latest data, the overall number of people who contracted the novel coronavirus in China has exceeded 43,000, more than 1,000 people have died and over 4,000 have recovered.

The World Health Organization declared the new coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, describing it as an epidemic with multiple locations.