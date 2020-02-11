Competition between Russia, West shouldn’t resemble that of Cold War, ministry says

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. Russia is hoping that competition with western countries in Africa will not be pursued in the spirit of the Cold War, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Africa Department Oleg Ozerov told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We would like to hope that the competition that will take place will be advanced within certain boundaries," he said.

In other words, if the United States wishes to promote a program then it should offer it, while Russia in this case will lay a counteroffer, the diplomat continued. "We will see then what is enjoying better demand rather than engage in replicating chimeras from the Cold War times when everything that the other side was doing was perceived as hostile to own interests," Ozerov stressed.

He stressed that Russia has its own niche in Africa. "We are ready to provide assistance to the African continent in resolving security issues, strengthening statehood foundations and sovereignty of these countries," he added.