Russian top diplomat calls on West to respond to Russian peace initiatives

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russia hopes the Western countries will respond to Russia’s peace initiatives, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday at a ceremony of cancellation of a postage stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the 1945 Yalta Conference of the Big Three.

"Addressing a Holocaust remembrance forum in Jerusalem not long ago, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed, ‘Neglect of the past and discord in the face of threats may entail terrible consequences.’ I hope our partners will remember the precious experience for the sake of humankind’s peaceful and prosperous future," he said, adding that Russia has always been open for such constructive work and has advanced corresponding initiatives.

Russia, in his words, hopes for a "constructive response" to these initiatives.

The Russian top diplomat recalled that the 1945 Yalta Conference had been a major landmark in the diplomatic history of World War II as it had yielded "pivotal decision on key matters of the post-war world order, including on the establishment of the United Nations Organization."

"The conference that brought together the leaders of the anti-Hitler coalition was held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation. The Big Three leaders had will enough to be above their ambitions and disputes and elaborate constructive approaches in the interests of the soonest cessation of the war and building a sustainable international security architecture. I am convinced that it would be right to look back at the common pages in history today, when the world is facing numerous challenges and threats," Lavrov stressed.

These days mark 75 years since the Yalta Conference of the Big Three of February 4-11, 1945. As World War II in Europe was drawing to a close, precisely 70 years ago, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the United States and Great Britain - Joseph Stalin, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Winston Churchill - gathered at the seaside resort of Yalta, in Crimea, which the Red Army had retaken from the Nazi occupiers several months earlier. Despite the divergence in ideology, they forged a historical compromise that would keep the peace in Europe up until the end of the 20th century.