Russia to review each case of US unlawful sanctions independently, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Moscow is going to review each case of illegitimate sanctions imposed by Washington independently and respond according to the situation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov vowed Monday, answering a question on possible US sanctions over Russian support for the Venezuelan government.

"Any hypothetical speculations are barely possible in this case," Peskov said, adding that the US and a number of other nations resort to trade and other restrictions towards third countries that are unlawful from the standpoint of international law.

They "resort to this practice more and more often lately," primarily to serve their own interests in world trade, Peskov noted.

"One must react according to situation and very carefully review each specific case," the spokesman concluded.