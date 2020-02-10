Coronavirus outbreak has no impact on political agenda between Russia, China — envoy

"It certainly complicates things, not so much in terms of our everyday work, but in terms of the schedule of meetings, because we have relations in literally every field. What helps to a certain extent is the fact that it is just the beginning of the year, and few events usually take place in the first two or three months of the year," he noted, pointing to New Year celebrations in Russia and China.

BEIJING, February 10. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus outbreak has not affected political ties between Moscow and Beijing, Russian Ambassador to China Andrei Denisov said at a press conference on Monday.

"We usually step up activities in the second half of March. So we haven’t lost much in terms of contacts," Denisov pointed out.

"The fight against the coronavirus epidemic has definitely made us change some of our plans but I hope these changes won’t turn out to be crucial," he said. According to the Russian ambassador, the average annual number of high-level meetings, which involve ministers and regional governors, stands at about 200.

On December 31, 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. On January 7, Chinese experts identified the 2019-nCoV coronavirus as the cause of the disease. The number of confirmed cases in China has exceeded 40,000, over 900 patients have died. Coronavirus cases have also been reported in 24 other countries, including Russia. The WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency.