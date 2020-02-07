Venezuelan politicians’ ambitions should not dominate interests of entire society - Lavrov

CARACAS, February 7. /TASS/. Ambitions of individual Venezuelan politicians should not override the interests of entire society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of Venezuela’s National Dialogue Roundtable on Friday.

"We are convinced that individual politicians’ ambitions should not dominate the interests of entire society," he said.

"When meeting with [Venezuelan] President [Nicolas] Maduro last September, [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin underscored that we believe any refusal from dialogue is irrational, harmful for the country and threatening the welfare of Venezuela’s population," the minister said.